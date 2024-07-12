Nintendo Switch has surpassed the NES as the Japanese company’s longest-running console without a successor.

It’s been 7 years since the release of the Nintendo Switch and we still haven’t had an official announcement of another console or a possible part 2.

The company had never let so much time pass between the release of one hardware and another, with the NES (known as Famicom in Japan) having for a long time been the longest-lived to have a sequel at 2,686 days, surpassed a few days ago by the latest console from the Japanese video game company.

Source: Nintendo.

Since its inception, Nintendo has tried to shorten these time periods more and more.since each console after the NES progressively shortened its lifespan until the arrival of the Wii, which lasted 6 years.

It is clear that the lifespan depends entirely on the popularity of the console, for example, the Nintendo Switch is the best-selling in the company’s history and the Wii U lasted only 4 years due to the poor reception.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 be released?

We still don’t know for sure what Nintendo will do with its next console, but rumor has it that they will try to have the Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever they are going to call it come out in early 2025, let’s just hope they don’t make the mistake of calling it the Switch U, just in case.

Tell us, do you think the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a success? What would you name the next console?