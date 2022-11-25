Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for £259.99/ $299.99
Nintendo’s most popular Black Friday Switch bundle is back again for another lap. It includes a Nintendo Switch console, a download code for a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. This is the RRP for a Nintendo Switch console, so you’re essentially getting the game and the NSO subscription for free.
UK: Buy from Amazon UK for £259.99
