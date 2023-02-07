It hasn’t been talked about much recently, but meanwhile Nintendo Switch has continued its triumphal path on the market and could end up proposing great things for this 2023 as well, beyond the already known events, given that after the sales data official also came the announcement of new Nintendo Direct arriving tomorrow, February 8, 2023. We learned only this morning that Nintendo Switch is now at 122.55 million units sold worldwide, with the software reaching almost 1 billion units, really not bad for a platform that some organs antitrust would have even excluded from the standard market as it is part of a separate segment, looking at certain absurd reconstructions carried out to give credit to somewhat distorted visions of the videogame panorama. In any case, Nintendo Switch goes on its way and really advances with a great career, considering that it still manages to place impressive numbers almost six years after its launch and with another generation already started in the meantime.

It is now in third position among the best-selling consoles in history, can it go higher? That’s no easy feat considering it struggles with the Nintendo DS and PS2, but it’s also true that many of the sales recorded for these two came in the final phase of an extremely long life cycle, when they were released at rather low prices. within markets other than the classic ones, therefore it is difficult to say with certainty. Meanwhile, it is still a question of establishing an important presence on the main markets and, on this front, interesting news for the Nintendo console is also arriving in the coming months. The most important event will obviously be the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom scheduled for May 12, 2023, but it could very well not be the only large-caliber event scheduled for these months and, in this regard, the Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 8, 2023, dedicated for 40 minutes to Nintendo games will be particularly revealing Switches expected in the first half of the year.

Nintendo has already confirmed dates for several Switch exclusives, including Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (February 24 and March 17, respectively), but there are more games likely to be shown over the course. of the event, perhaps with precise dates given that we are talking about a relatively short and close period of time. In particular, Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp remain at stake, which sooner or later will have to arrive since it has been practically ready for several months now, but also Pikmin 4, scheduled for 2023 but still without a date. These are among the safest candidates for a place in the new Nintendo Direct, but users’ wishes are mainly focused on Metroid Prime 4, which could be at least mentioned, although a release within the first half of 2023 is very unlikely and therefore also its presence is decidedly doubtful.

Someone says that Nintendo’s absence at E3 is justified by a lack of big titles expected in the second half of the year: this is certainly questionable and dubious like any other rumor, but it doesn’t exclude that for the next few months however, they are important news coming to Nintendo Switch, which will probably have to be announced tomorrow at the Direct. Considering that the console is traveling at the rate of 20-25 million units sold per year from 2019 to today, it is reasonable to think that the Kyoto house still has quite a few months focused on Nintendo Switch planned, which we leads us to think that the big titles are far from finished. In the meantime, let’s see what tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct has in store for us, which among the main suspects also has the usual, inevitable Hollow Knight Silksong, among the many possibilities that come to mind.