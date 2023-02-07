Nintendo revealed in the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2023 that the Nintendo Switch has just reached 122.55 million units sold.leaving behind the PS4 and the Game Boy, placing itself as the third best-selling console of all time.

Added to that data, Nintendo also revealed that it has already sold 994.30 million units of software for the Nintendo Switch since its launch in 2017. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this figure could have come earlier, but the drop in sales of the hybrid console has been on the decline since 2021.

The problem that the Japanese company faced since the end of 2021 has to do with the semiconductor crisis that the world has been experiencing since the beginning of the pandemic. However, everything indicates that this obstacle has already been overcome and what happens in the coming months could change the situation.

For now, the consoles to overcome are, in second place, the DS, which has 154.02 million consoles sold, while the PS2 is in first place with a not inconsiderable number of 159 million.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to its predecessors

You already know that the Nintendo Switch has a total of 122.55 million units sold since its launch in 2017, however, how do these numbers compare to previous consoles?

According to official information, the Wii U has a total of 13.56 million units, while the Wii has 101.63 million. Then comes the GameCube with 21.74 million, Nintendo 64 with 32.93 million, SNES with 49.19 million and the NES with 61.91 million.

In other words, the Switch is the most successful home console in the entire history of the Japanese company that initially sold cards, then toys, and currently its best business is video games.

Likewise, it would be necessary to exceed the DS, which sounds complicated, however if the plan remains the same, let’s not rule out that it exceeds the figure of 150 million before reaching 10 years of existence. Speaking of this console, let’s not forget that Nintendo issued a recent warning for when it gets really hot and that before it has a PRO edition of the Switch, it will ramp up production of the LED model.

