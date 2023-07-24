With the appropriate mods it is possible to transform Nintendo Switch in one Steam Decks and run the latest PC games too, even God of War: this is demonstrated by the curious experiment carried out by the youtuber Geekerwan.

Too anxious to wait for the possible release of Nintendo Switch 2, the modder in question was satisfied with the current hardware of the hybrid console but made a heavy overclockingincreasing the processor from 1 GHz to 2.3 GHz, the GPU from 768 MHz to 1.27 GHz and the memories from 1600 MHz to 2133 MHz.

After that it went to software, installing Linux in order to be able to run Steam Deck, clearly resorting to a number of technical gimmicks to make possible what in theory would be impossible. The result of his (enormous!) efforts can be seen below: