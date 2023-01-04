Nintendo Switch he beat PS5imposing itself as the best-selling console of 2022 in the United Kingdom: revealed Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, saying that the overtaking of the Sony platform only took place at the last moment.

As you may remember, it had already happened in 2021, as well as in 2020: it is the third year in a row that the Japanese hybrid console conquers English users, although in this case the clash was much more difficult than in the past.

To curb the performance of Playstation 5 are inevitably the well-known problems related to the availability of the platform in stores, although this phenomenon seems to be finally being resolved. Have you read the news about the Japanese scalpers?

“In the UK, the Nintendo Switch surpassed PS5 (right at last) to become the best-selling console of 2022,” Dring wrote in a Twitter post, anticipating a follow-up to come on the site he directs.

In the ranking it is clear that Xbox occupies the third position, although Microsoft has not communicated the official numbers of hardware sales for some time now, focusing rather on services and active users on Xbox LIVE.