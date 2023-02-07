Based on the latest published financial data from Nintendo as of December 31, 2022, now Nintendo Switch and the third best-selling console in history. With 122.55 million units in fact it has now surpassed the Game Boy and PS4respectively at 118.69 million and 117.2 million.

As we saw in Nintendo’s report, the Switch sold around 8 million units in the last quarter alone, despite the company reporting a decline in console sales over the past year due to raw material shortages.

Considering that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 will be released in the coming months, it is reasonable to expect another year with flakes for Nintendo Switch, which in March 2023 will celebrate its sixth year of life on the market.

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles

Nintendo DS and PS2, respectively at 154.02 million and 155 million units, are currently the best-selling consoles of all time. Switch is unlikely to be able to match their results, although it is not entirely impossible. A lot will depend on when the next Nintendo hardware hits the market and other factors. For example, the Switch’s official price has remained stable since launch and any cut could boost sales substantially in the final phase of the console’s commercial cycle.

Staying on the subject, today Nintendo updated the Switch’s “Million Seller” chart, which sees the debut of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in seventh place with over 20 million copies sold worldwide.