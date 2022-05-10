Nintendo sold others 23 million of consoles Switch in the last financial year ended March 31, thus reaching a total of 107.65 million units sold all over the world.

Despite this being an incredible milestone for the hybrid console, Nintendo has admitted that the sales of its consoles are decreased by 20% than last year and blamed “the shortage of semiconductors and other parts.” Last year’s results were also bolstered by Animal Crossing’s popularity, Nintendo noted.

Sales of Nintendo Switch games have seen a surge. Software sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 235 million, meaning the past 12 months was the highest annual game sales figure ever for a Nintendo platform.

Looking ahead, Nintendo is very cautious for the current financial year, with slightly lower estimates for both hardware and software. The company plans to ship 21 million Nintendo Switch consoles this year (a drop of 2 million) and 210 million games (a drop of 25 million).

Source: Wccftech