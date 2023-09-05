Nintendo has announced the arrival of three new Nintendo Switch bundles that include Animal Crossing or Nintendo Switch Sports. They will be available in Italy and in the European market from October 20, 2023.

The first bundle includes a standard model of Nintendo Switch with red and neon blue Joy-Con, a digital copy of Nintendo Switch Sports already pre-installed on the console, a leg band and a code with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, the service required to play online multiplayer.

The other two instead include Nintendo Switch Lite in coral or turquoise color with back decorated with leaf motifs and a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizonsalso in this case already pre-installed.