Nintendo has announced a new presentation Indie World, showcasing the indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks and months. Mark the date and time on the calendar: the appointment is set at 18:00 Italian of tomorrow, Wednesday 19 April 2023.

According to the official details, Indie World in April will last approx 20 minuteswith news, announcements and updates on independent games for the flagship console of the great N. You can watch the presentation live at the indicated time or deferred via the player below or from the official Nintendo Italia YouTube channel, at this address.

Indie Worlds are usually an excellent opportunity to bring Nintendo Switch players closer to titles developed by independent teams. Surely many hope to see Hollow Knight: Silksong back in action tomorrow, perhaps this time accompanied by the long-awaited release date.

In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out.