Christmas is very close, and that is why a well-known site did an investigation about which console is the ‘promised gift’ of the season. This is how it came to light that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S lead the letters to Santa Claus.

Of course, we are referring to those written not only by children but also by adults who take the opportunity to give themselves a new system. The data comes from the Internet.

The report is named Every Country’s Favorite Children’s Toy in 2022 and the information is the result of using the Ahrefs browser, which analyzes keywords.

Based on this, searches related to toys came to light, in which domestic platforms are included. According to 2021 data, the PS4 was the most popular video game system in 71 countries. But with 2022 things have changed a lot.

At a general level and speaking of Latin America, the Nintendo Switch dominates in almost the entire region but not in some of the most populous countries such as Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, where the Xbox Series X | S has an advantage.

The latter must be the result of the good promotion of Microsoft and its attention to the consumer. It could still be thought that it is a reflection of how difficult it is to get a PS5 and the price increase of the system.

What are the most popular retro consoles in Latin America?

The study of Every Country’s Favorite Children’s Toy in 2022 He not only mentions the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S but also the retro consoles that stand out the most. Although that’s in the form of more successful ’90s toys.

The Game Boy attracts more attention in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil and Venezuela. Instead, the Nintendo 64 does so in Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama.

Argentina, for its part, prefers the Sega Genesis. In the Dominican Republic, the Game Boy also attracts more attention, while in the case of Trinidad and Tobago, the Nintendo 64 does.

There is no data on retro consoles or Haiti or Cuba. Although in the case of the first and despite its problems, the most popular current console is Nintendo Switch. The report comes from TheToyZone site.

In addition to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S we have more video game information at EarthGamer.