Nintendo Switch it’s many things, but in everyone’s eyes it’s a console for families, for the very young. It may or may not be true, but the image of the Kyoto company is this and certainly Nintendo is not unhappy. This obviously does not prevent him from publishing violent and more “adult” games, such as DOOM Eternal.

In the midst of all this, however, there is also something else, as recently discovered by some users. Let’s talk about Furry Hentai Tangrama puzzle game in which the player has to fit pieces into a grid in order to reveal the underlying design.

be clear, we have nothing against furries and nothing against hentai. The theme of a video game is not a sufficient factor to criticize its quality or even its worthiness, but in this case the problem is that the game appears directly on the first page of the Nintendo eShop on Switch, even in front of an audience that doesn’t should see works of this kind. This has not been taken well, as you can see for example on Reddit, where a user complains that the content is visible on the account of an eight-year-old child.

You can of course nip the problem in the bud using the Switch parental controlsbut we are sure that many parents will not even know they can do it and had not imagined needing it.

To be honest, the problem that is going to be solved is minimal, given that the most hentai part of Furry Hentai Tangram is its name. The game does not include any full nudity, at most scenes with bikinis. The game, in fact, uses the term hentai probably more for clickbait than anything else. There is no shortage of furries, mind you, but that’s not the problem.

We therefore find ourselves in the strange situation in which the game pretends to have content not suitable for minors, but in reality it does not have them, which is probably why it could easily end up on the front page in the Switch store.

The cat-woman is dressed, don’t worry

Nonetheless, it is not at all clear what the limits of the Nintendo eShop are. What do you think? Should Nintendo avoid showing games with “hentai” in the name or is it just a problem of the single household to anticipate this type of problem?

