Nintendo Switch and his games will not suffer a price increasesave unexpected. Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, reiterated this during the company’s latest financial report, linked to the closure of Q3 of the 2023 fiscal year.

The unexpected could be a change of market conditions such as to require drastic interventions. Of course, it would be paradoxical to see the price of a console that has been on the market for years and equipped with truly outdated technology grow, but there is no need to set limits to providence.

Furukawa on the other hand, he did not answer questions about the possible heir to the Nintendo Switch, which now has six years on its shoulders and is approaching the end of its life cycle.

In short, Nintendo has in fact confirmed its strategy, namely that of not following Sony and Microsoft on the road to increases. After all, as already mentioned, it would be paradoxical to see the price of a console that has been around for so many years grow, which in any case continues to sell very well, so much so that it has surpassed the Game Boy and PS4 in overall numbers.