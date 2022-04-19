Elden Ring by Bandai Namco retains the top spot for the second consecutive month in the ranking of best-selling games in Europe and continues to be one of the top purchases in digital download stores. Xbox Live, PSN, and Steam accounted for 69% of the game’s sales last month. Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the UK and Germany while

Gran Turismo 7



he conquered the first position in France, Spain and Italy. The new Sony title actually sold better at physical retail, with physical copies accounting for 58% of sales. The PS5 version of the game was the most popular, accounting for 64% of all copies sold (with the rest on PS4). FIFA22 Electronic Arts continues to grind success by securing third place in the European ranking of best-selling games, despite being released in October 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V is at number 4, with sales up 65% from March 2021. The Rockstar game has seen an increase in sales following a new release for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. 35% of sales of GTAV was made on PS5, 22% on PS4, 19% on Xbox Series consoles, 14% on PC and 10% on Xbox One. To complete the Top Five there is Kirby and the lost land on Switch. Nintendo does not share digital data with GSD, so the game’s location is based solely on physical sales. The game is among the most popular in Germany and France.

Last month, 332,000 game consoles were sold across Europe (figures do not include the UK and Germany). That’s a 14% increase from the previous month, but a 39% drop from the same period in 2021. Nintendo Switch was the most popular console with sales progress of 9% compared to March last year. Xbox Series X and S was the second most popular console, while the PS5 sits at the bottom of the chart. However, both Xbox and PlayStation have suffered from the heavy shortage of stocks linked to the strong crisis in semiconductor production that has been affecting the entire technology sector since the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic and inevitably exacerbated by the delicate international situation.