The recent Nintendo Direct revealed an avalanche of games coming soon on Nintendo Switchand the Kyoto company has appropriately summarized all the major titles presented in a handy infographic that demonstrates the amount of software arriving on the console in one single image.

As you can see below, there’s a bit of everything in there, from new surprise announcements to confirmations, up to various expansions, remakes and remasters, to paint a truly colorful picture for the near future of Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch, the upcoming games announced at the September 2023 Direct

Although there are rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon, or whatever the company’s new console will be called, it seems that a lot of game traffic on the Nintendo machine is expected in the coming months.

Among the major ones we point out Super Mario RPG, the remake of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal, the interesting Unicorn Overlord by Atlus and Vanillaware, Another Code Recollection and many others, but just review the summary of the major announcements made at Nintendo Direct to understand how it was an event full of novelties.