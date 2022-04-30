Apparently Nintendo Switch aims to sell 20 million units in the fiscal year that has just begun: it is forecasts lower than the 23 million units sold in the fiscal year that ended March 31.

The news was anticipated by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, which claims there are specific reasons behind this downward revision of estimates: the semiconductor crisis is still being felt and Nintendo begins to have difficulty finding the components needed to meet demand.

So if up to now the supply agreements have allowed the Japanese company not to suffer the situation as happened to Sony with its unobtainable PS5, the protracted problems could soon affect the distribution chain.

20 million units are still a considerable figure, especially considering that Nintendo Switch made its debut in 2017: the console has been able to relaunch itself to the general public thanks to two new models, the Lite and the OLED.

That said, Nintendo’s official release on sales for the fiscal year just ended and forecasts for the next one will be released on May 10th.