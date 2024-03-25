Although it has been on the market for just over six years, Nintendo Switch is still one of the best-selling consoles of the moment, this is because the production of video games does not end on the part of the company, and we have been doing that recently watching with Princess Peach: Showtime! and the next remasters of the world of Mario. And since this is a device that must be kept at the forefront, it is obvious that software updates should not be kept waiting.

Recently a new patch has arrived for the console, the 18.0.0 To be more exact, it adds new features that its audience has been waiting for, such as increasing the automatic sleep time when the device is not active, also new languages ​​in the console's parental controls video, and of course, stability never fails because of the possible bugs that may appear. They are somewhat minor changes, but ones that people will appreciate adding to the device.

Here are the full notes:

– Added “15 minutes” as an option for “auto sleep when playing on TV” in sleep mode settings. – Added Korean as a supported language for the “Nintendo Switch Parental Controls” intro video. When the console language is set to Korean, the video can be accessed from Settings > Parental controls . – General system stability improvements to improve user experience.

It is worth mentioning that for years it has been requested that Nintendo add customizable interface as in the case of 3DS at the time, but it seems that the company wanted to keep the menus simple, and at this moment it is something impossible to implement. Especially due to the fact that by now the new console should already be on the way, and they should focus their efforts on the launch expected for the 2025.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: At this time the improvements in the console are going to be minor, so we should not expect a significant jump in the coming months. It is urgent to know what the new hardware is about, but it is possible that they will tell us something until 2024 is ending.