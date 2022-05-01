Furthermore, on 10 May next, the data relating to the fiscal year that has just ended will be shared by Nintendo

Nintendo will sell another 20 million units of the Switch in the fiscal year that began April 1, according to the Japanese business newspaper The Nikkei. Compared to last year, there are three million fewer consoles in the sales forecast, but the decline is mainly due to the shortage of components rather than the decline in interest from players. Furthermore, on 10 May next, the data relating to the fiscal year that has just ended will be shared by Nintendo. Nintendo Switch is one of the biggest hits in the history of the company: with almost 104 million copies in fact it has surpassed Wii, which in its life cycle has sold about 101 million units. The recent postponement of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to 2023 it will extend the life cycle of the console even further, which was released on the market in 2017.