A user found some Images which reveal a dashboard prototype Of Nintendo Switchprobably created by the designers of the Japanese house during 2015 but then discarded in favor of a different solution.

As you can see, the style is in many ways distant compared to what was eventually adopted for the Nintendo hybrid console, with a sort of large cover perhaps dedicated to the cartridge inserted at that time.

Below it there is a series of square iconsto represent the contents of the library: the same ones that in the final version are positioned centrally, in a horizontal scrolling system and without system options in the lower area.