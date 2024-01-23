A user found some Images which reveal a dashboard prototype Of Nintendo Switchprobably created by the designers of the Japanese house during 2015 but then discarded in favor of a different solution.
As you can see, the style is in many ways distant compared to what was eventually adopted for the Nintendo hybrid console, with a sort of large cover perhaps dedicated to the cartridge inserted at that time.
Below it there is a series of square iconsto represent the contents of the library: the same ones that in the final version are positioned centrally, in a horizontal scrolling system and without system options in the lower area.
An interesting approach
The concept of a theme linked to the software in use is interesting, it is no coincidence that we then found it on PS5. Who knows, maybe Nintendo designers will try to recover it and refine it for the next console from the Japanese companywhich many think will debut this year.
