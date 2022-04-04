Nintendo Switch will see the output of a mysterious game to Maywith a surprise launch that will soon follow the official announcement: leaker Samus Hunter reported it on Twitter.

According to the clues present in the message, in particular the capital letters, the currently most quoted hypothesis seems to be that of a sequel of 1-2-Switch (review), the party game released at the launch of the console and designed to demonstrate the capabilities of Joy-Con controllers.

However, the fact that the release of Nintendo Switch Sports, which we tested a few days ago, is set at the end of April could represent an obstacle to such a production, and so they have spread. other theories.

Some users are convinced that the leak concerns a new chapter of Tomodachi Lifefor example, while others imagine the time has finally come for the launch of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, recently postponed due to the war in Ukraine.

The fact that the final part of the tweet refers to phantom approvals from other digital stores, however, seems to point in a different direction, that of a multi-platform title also available on other systems. We’ll see…