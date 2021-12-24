Nintendo Switch dominates: the hybrid console has occupied 30 out of 30 positions in the Japanese ranking and it’s the fourth time this has happened this year, but it hasn’t happened since 1995.

As we reported yesterday, Nintendo Switch tops the Japanese chart with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, but it also leads the top 10 hardware thanks to the success of the new OLED model, which is selling double the standard version.

A similar monopoly situation hasn’t occurred since 1995, but next week the spell will likely be broken by the debut of Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, which received excellent ratings on Famitsu and is part of a franchise that always does great in Japan. .

In any case, the current picture of the Japanese market is now clear: as an analyst claimed, Nintendo Switch seems to have eradicated PlayStation from Japan and only the normalization of PS5 stocks could change this trend.

Since, however, even in 2022 the problems with stocks will continue to exist, it will still take a long time before the Switch loosens its grip, and maybe at that point a new and more powerful model of the platform will finally arrive.