After PlayStation and Xbox, now it's the turn of Nintendo make available the 2023 report linked to our gaming experiences with Switches . Let's talk about the Year in review which allows you to see some nice statistics from the past year.

What information does the 2023 Year in Review reveal

How was your year with Nintendo Switch?

The Year in Review 2023 it shows the first game we launched during the year, then tells us how many games we launched and the total number of hours spent on the console.

Immediately afterwards we are shown the three games we played the mostalso indicating the number of hours, the start day and in which month we played it the most.

Subsequently we are told what the genres that we preferredsuch as Adventure, Action, RPG and so on.

It is finally indicated to us how many hours did we spend on Nintendo Switch month by month and which game is played the longest for each month.

The last part of the Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023 asks us to elect our favorite game of the year and to share information with our friends via social media.

