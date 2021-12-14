Nintendo has made the Review of 2021, precisely of our staff 2021. By accessing the Nintendo.it website, it is possible to find out how many hours we have played with the console and other interesting statistics.

You can log in and find your data at this address.

Through the Nintendo Switch 2021 review we can see how many days have passed since we started using the console. We are also told how many games have been played during the year and how many of them have been started just this year. We are then shown how many we have played in 2020, thus being able to make a quick comparison.

We also see i kinds of tip of the Nintendo Switch titles we played in 2021. We are also told which are the three most played games during the year. Then we are shown the total number of hours, compared with those of 2020. We then move on to the number of hours spent (as a percentage of the total) in docked mode and in portable mode.

It is also indicated to us, again through the review of 2021, how the hours of play were divided during the year, from January to November. December 2021 is not included. The report concludes by indicating how many My Nintendo Gold and Silver Points we have obtained.

Tell us, what are your stats? What are the most played games?