One of the strongest rumors around the Nintendo Switch 2 revolves around the fact that it will be a backwards compatible console. While this is not fully confirmed, a recent update for the original Switch reveals that this feature will be a reality.

As described by a Familiboards user, the Switch firmware 18.0.0 added support for a new type of folder, which is a way of exposing game files that is classified as “compat” which could be translated as compatibility.

This folder would serve to hold high-quality files that should work with the Nintendo Switch 2, also to allow certain files to be available as part of a unified system between cross-gen games.

This folder would also protect files for the next generation against piracy and emulation, and would even add a backwards compatibility system.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo doesn’t typically prioritize backwards compatibility. It’s not like it abandons it entirely, but if it needs to make some sort of radical adjustment or change, it won’t hesitate to do so.

Now, the current system seems to be working without any problems, it remains to be seen how they will maintain it. There is even the question of how much space the cartridges of the next console could have.

What we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 so far

At this time we know the following details of the alleged Nintendo Switch 2:

The console would still be hybrid, having both portable and TV-connected functions.

The new Joy-Con would use magnets to attach to the console.

The battery of the new console would be much more efficient than the current one.

The Nintendo Switch 2 would use NVIDIA processors, instead of AMD like its competition.

Through the new dock, the Nintendo console could project 4K images to a television.

What do you think about this data? Do you think that the new console from the Big N can fully fulfill its task?