













Nintendo Switch 2 would have an 8-inch LCD screen according to a new report | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The decision to start with an LCD screen instead of an OLED was made to reduce production costs. However, It's possible that a revision will eventually arrive, just like the original Nintendo Switch, that includes other display options.

For a comparison of the screen size of this console, the OLED model had the largest so far, with a size of 7 inches. Its successor could have an inch more which would make it somewhat large. Surely to handle the power that he supposedly will have.

We recommend you: Nintendo Switch 2: survey reveals that there are already developers creating games for it

As always, it is important to remember that this information about the Nintendo Switch 2 is not official. Although Bloomberg has a very good track record in terms of its sources, until it is confirmed by Nintendo itself it cannot be taken as a certainty. But we must admit that there are already many very recurring reports.

What is known about the Nintendo Switch 2?

As we mentioned, there is still no 100% official information about the Nintendo Switch 2. Still, there are quite a few rumors coming from various sources that have been right in the past. Most of them agree that it will be 2024 when it hits stores. Just in time for the holidays.

Source: Nintendo.

As for other specifications, It is said to have a power similar to that of a PS4 or an Xbox One. It was supposedly shown to a group of journalists while running The Matrix Awakens demo in Unreal Engine 5 and an improved version of Breath of the Wild. It also looks like it will be backward compatible, so you don't have to fear losing your library. Will they buy it if it's real?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)