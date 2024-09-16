Nintendo Switch 2 would have a dual screen | Atomix

While Nintendo remains silent on the successor of the Switchmultiple reports have been responsible for sharing interesting information about the Big N’s next console. Now, It has been mentioned that this hardware would have a second screensimilar to what we saw with the DS and 3DS.

While there is no official information at the moment, Taiwan Economic Daily News has shared new details about the Switch 2. For starters, it has been mentioned that this console would have a dual screen. This is not the first time we have heard something similar. Recall that a previous report indicated that the console would function as a dual screen similar to the Wii U. While this information changes the details, It seems the general consensus is that the hardware will have a dual screen in some form.and something similar to the DS and 3DS sounds possible.

Along with this, Taiwan Economic Daily News confirms that the Switch 2 will be priced at $400. It also mentions an increased battery life. Along with this, Display processing and performance will be improved. As if that were not enough, some artificial intelligence functions could be added.

There is no official information from Nintendo at the moment, but the reveal of the Switch 2 is expected to take place this year, with some pointing to early October as the period when this would happen. In related news, you can learn more about the dual screen here. A new console bundle is also on the way.

Author’s Note:

A dual-screen system sounds like a lot of work. The Switch 2 will likely be very similar to what we have today, but with a number of improvements and a larger design. Having two screens sounds interesting, but it’s a risk Nintendo probably isn’t willing to take.

Via: Reddit