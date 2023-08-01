













According to reports, Nintendo Switch 2 it would be hitting the market in the second half of 2024. It seems that the new console will have an LCD screen instead of OLED, this in an attempt to save the price with which it would be launched.

It’s very probable that the system continues to read the physical media in the cartridge format.

Nevertheless, The first and most important doubts are about the compatibility between the consoles. Will Nintendo Switch 2 play games from the original console? It seems that some publishers are suggesting that including the feature could be beneficial to prevent sales from being cannibalized.

However, Switch software sales are holding up exemplary. Proof of this are the latest Nintendo Direct announcements that projected a large catalog of games among which its most beloved classics stand out: Super Mario Wonder, Super Mario RPGa delivery of WarioWareanother of the princess Peach and a remake of luigi’s mansion 2.

However, deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and no later than early 2024. So the delivery of the Nintendo Switch 2 it will definitely be unexpected. The most outstanding information remains to be specified, but it is still early to speculate too much, Let’s wait for official reports about the price and compatibility.

When did the Nintendo Switch come out?

On March 3, 2017, the Nintendo console would be released. So the new edition would take (according to previous dates) seven years to reach players around the world.

