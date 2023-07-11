













Nintendo Switch 2 would be more than a PS4 or Xbox One since it would have ray tracing and DLSS







With this clarified, it is convenient to address the issue. Since last July 2 @NWeedle, who allegedly leaked the existence of Metroid Dreadsaid that a Spanish studio has a development kit for the successor to Switch.

This is how details of the specifications of this developer version of the console have emerged.

Among them, it will have a ‘custom’ NVIDIA Tegra T239 chip with a consumption of 28.6W when playing in front of the television and 11W when playing on the go.

As for its CPU, it will again have ARM architecture, and the GPU will be Ampere. It will also have compatibility with DLSS Super Resolution technology and will have ray tracing or ray tracing.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Another leak is that Nintendo Switch 2 will have a 256GB storage system, and hence some speculate that there could be a 512GB version.

The console would still have HDMI 2.1 for 4K and 60Hz resolution. Likewise, it could have a larger amount of RAM memory to be able to handle the aforementioned.

It should be noted that these specifications correspond to a development kit, not the final model of the system.

Leak Express: ⚠️The Switch 2 development kit has arrived in Spain. That a Spanish study already has the kit, in the face of Nintendo’s policy of secrecy, is a boost in their relations and indicates that we are in the last phases prior to the presentation of the console. pic.twitter.com/E6JjUAAlEa — Nash Weedle “The Leaks Analyst” (@NWeedle) July 1, 2023

So there is no certainty that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have this same hardware, although it could be similar. Some people speculate that the console could launch in 2024.

Fountain: Nintendo.

However, the announcement of new games by Nintendo last June implies that the Switch still has life. If it is going to come out next year, its successor should have been announced at once, although it is possible that in the fall the company will have a new transmission.

