













Nintendo Switch 2 would be as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One according to Activision emails









The story goes like this: At the end of 2022, Activision had a meeting with Nintendo to talk about the nintendo switch 2 or what can also be referred to as Switch NG. There it was revealed that the new console from the Japanese company would have a power equivalent to a PS4 and Xbox One, which although they are a standard, are already on their way out.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Activision’s vast knowledge of these platforms can help the next console have games the size of Call of Duty, especially the new Warzone.

Likewise, the email that was revealed thanks to the FTC investigations details what the two companies talked about about the upcoming and long-awaited console. To this we must add that, at the time, Bobby Kotick declared that he regrets not wearing Call of Duty to the Switch.

To that we must add that there is an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years.

Nintendo Switch 2 would be released in 2024

In addition to it being revealed that nintendo switch 2 was shown to several developers behind closed doors during gamescom 2023, there is also a very strong rumor that the next console would be ready for launch sometime in 2024.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this console would continue to be hybrid, as well as using cartridges. The screen would be LCD again instead of OLED so that prices are as low as possible.

Finally all this information turns out to be just that, a rumor. This is what happened to us with the Switch Pro that never appeared. Is this the moment players want to happen?

