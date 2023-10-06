In recent months, quite a few rumors have emerged about the evolution of the Nintendo Switch, this is related to the type of graphics it will use and games that could arrive at its launch predicted for the Japanese company’s next fiscal year. And now, new information is coming out regarding the launch, with an exact day for the device to go on sale in physical stores or online.

The user known as Discord SoldierDeltawho on previous occasions has leaked important games such as the next adventure of The ninja turtlesmentioning that the next step in console owners Mario would see the light September 24, 2024but this can easily be moved to November of that same year.

The information is complemented by the fact that there will supposedly be two models: a standard one for $449 and a digital-only one for $399. This would be a kind of follow-up to what they do Sony and Microsoft with their respective consoles. The issue of backward compatibility is also still present, since at that time games from Switch 1it is evident that the new generation will share the titles.



It is worth mentioning that all this should be taken with a grain of salt, because in the end the plans of Nintendo They could be totally different, and of course, the company’s CEO has said that they intend to extend the life of their current console until March 2025. So perhaps we will see the next step in consoles up to two years in the future.

Via: Nintendo Wire

Editor’s note: I would like this rumor to be true, because it is urgent to have a new console and when I say that I am not referring to the model, but to something that is truly what is next in technology. We’ll see in upcoming live shows if this ends up being a reality.