The reveal comes thanks to an insider known as Zippo, who has gotten quite right in the past. According to him, the Nintendo Switch 2 will hit the market at a price of $399, which would be about 6,800 Mexican pesos. Recall that the first hybrid console version was launched at a price of $299 in 2017.

The insider also shared some more rumors about this new console. He assured that something that will be maintained will be the use of cartridges to store physical games. In addition, he said that its release would come with a new 3D Mario title.

Although there are nothing but rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 for now, they are piling up. This suggests that this console will be a reality very soon. In fact there are some predictions about its reveal, which they believe will be officially revealed during Gamescom. This is one of the most important video game events, which will be held at the end of August. Do you think we will see it there?

What other rumors have come out about the Nintendo Switch 2?

We must emphasize that for now there is no official information regarding this console. However, the rumors already point to certain features of the Nintendo Switch 2. For example, they ensure that their power will be similar to that of the Xbox One and PS4 generation.

Source: Nintendo.

As for his possible departure, all the insiders agree that we will see him in 2024. However, some discrepancies begin here. Since some think that it will come out in the middle of the year, while others put their date for autumn . When would you like it to come out?

