The beginning of the year has been a bit modest in terms of Nintendo releases, given that in the past two months we have only seen a few games that seem to be the wait for a bigger event, and that may mean that the next Nintendo console The company is already close. Well, to begin with, in February only a special showcase focused on partners was launched, leaving aside advertisements that could be attractive to the most die-hard fans of characters like Link, Mario, among others.

While the announcement is happening, the rumors surrounding the device have not been long in coming, including the supposed name it will have, and that is that on the channel Youtube acquaintance The Mic Will Experience A certain curious capture has been shared that has been distributed in the form of a survey. There appears a name that says “Switch Attach”implying that the company itself is asking people what they would like the next step in the world of consoles to be called.

Here the capture:

With the revelation, fans have done nothing more than speculate the meaning of everything, and above all, try to guess when the device will be presented, given that there are still two more dates to be able to do so, either during the events summer or until September/October, which is when it is customary to have a live show. Meanwhile, we will have to wait for more news and of course, rumors will continue to arise, some could come true but others remain off the radar.

It is worth mentioning that there has been talk of a delay in terms of the release of the console, since it was planned for 2024, but for reasons of preparing many games it would have been moved to 2025. In addition, it coincides that it will also be the 40th anniversary of Super Mario, so they would seek to release hardware with a new three-dimensional plumber title. Until this comes true or not, it remains speculation.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is definitive that we will soon have the next console, given that this year marks its seven anniversaries, and that is the cycle that has more or less been maintained. So it's possible that the company is keeping the revelation very secretive.