According to the statements of President Furukawa during the last meeting with Nintendo shareholders and a report by Nikkei Asia, the Japanese company does not seem to have plans to launch Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name and concept of the next console will be, within the current fiscal year, therefore no earlier than April 2024. The news made many enthusiasts turn up their noses, even some of our readers judging by the comments, which in some ways is understandable: Nintendo Switch has been on the market for over six years and its hardware limitations are becoming more and more year after year. evident. In short, many hoped to be able to get their hands on a successor in step with the times already by the end of 2023. Having said that, looking at the general picture, including both the interests of the big N and those of the relevant public at 360°, therefore not only the enthusiasts who comment on social media and forums who actually represent a small percentage , it is also easy to understand the reason for this choice.

We had already discussed part of the reasons in a previous let’s talk about it: the sales data show that the average consumer who prefers Nintendo products would seem to care little or nothing about technical limitations of Switch. 60fps, ray-tracing, HDR, VRR, SSD, DLSS, raytracing and all those fancy terms that are rightly so dear to some gamers work great for marketing and products from Sony, Microsoft and NVIDIA, but it is not the language that Nintendo speaks, which rather from the time of the Wii prefers to run on different tracks. Switch was first of all a success with 125.62 million units sold due to its exclusives and for being a semi-hybrid console: a portable that can be connected to the TV if necessary, which allows you to play anywhere from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all at a more affordable price than the competition. In short, the average Nintendo gamer doesn’t care if the games don’t run in 4K or at 60 fps, and in this sense it is plausible that the company is in no hurry for a technological replacement.

Of course, one could partially dispute the previous point considering that Nintendo hardware sales have dropped by 22% in the last year, but a few clarifications are worth making. First of all, let’s talk about anyway 17.97 million consoles sold in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. A lot for a console close to retirement and to make a comparison PS5 in the same period of time has placed 19.1 million units, while Xbox Series X | S in February should have reached around 19 million since launch (Ampere Analysis data) . In short, there is a drop and it is also quite marked and clearly sales are destined to fall further in the future, but for the moment we are still traveling on rather high numbers, so much so that another 15 million are expected for the current fiscal year of units. Not bad, if we also consider that proportionally sales on the software front have remained stable in monetary terms. With such numbers, we too, in Nintendo’s place, wouldn’t be in such a hurry to launch a new console.

Finally, let us remember that Nintendo Switch still has a few cartridges to fire noteworthy. The most important is undoubtedly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the awaited sequel to that Breath of the Wild capable of selling almost 30 million copies worldwide, while Pikmin 4 will arrive in July, a series certainly more than niche but of great quality. Then there is also Metroid Prime 4, reconfirmed by Nintendo among the productions coming out on Switch just today. In short, we understand the disappointment of those who expected a successor to the console already within this year, but wanting to look at the glass half full, we believe that exploring the lands and skies of Hyrule or taking on the role of Samus again will be a great way to deceive the wait.

