According to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 will take over a Wii U featurethat is, wireless screen mirroring to TV without the need to place the portable unit inside the dock.

Dock that, always according to the most recent rumors, will this time include a dissipation system and a 60W power supply that theoretically opens the doors to substantially higher capabilities for the console in docked mode versus portability.

In fact, these rumors seem to coincide with what has been said so far about Nintendo Switch 2, that is, that it will be a much more powerful platform than the current one with a focus on the upscaling technologies guaranteed by the NVIDIA DLSS support.

Returning to the question of wireless screen transmission, this is a feature that could allow Switch 2 to also offer an option for dual screen and thus ensure a more accurate reproduction of some classics.