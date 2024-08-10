According to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 will take over a Wii U featurethat is, wireless screen mirroring to TV without the need to place the portable unit inside the dock.
Dock that, always according to the most recent rumors, will this time include a dissipation system and a 60W power supply that theoretically opens the doors to substantially higher capabilities for the console in docked mode versus portability.
In fact, these rumors seem to coincide with what has been said so far about Nintendo Switch 2, that is, that it will be a much more powerful platform than the current one with a focus on the upscaling technologies guaranteed by the NVIDIA DLSS support.
Returning to the question of wireless screen transmission, this is a feature that could allow Switch 2 to also offer an option for dual screen and thus ensure a more accurate reproduction of some classics.
Anticipation grows, sales drop
Nintendo Switch 2 may not be released until April 2025, as suggested by president Furukawa himself, and this means that we will have to wait several more months for the new console to make its debut in stores, while an official reveal is expected to take place by the end of this year.
The problem is that in the meantime Nintendo Switch sales are in sharp decline, and although the platform is close to reaching an important milestone, making the PS2 overtakes in the USit is now clear that he is in the final phase of his life cycle and everyone is waiting for his successor.
We’ll see in the end whether all the rumors that have emerged in recent months will be confirmed or not, when Nintendo Switch 2 is finally presented.
