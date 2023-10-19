Nintendo Switch 2 will support DLSS 3.5 and technology Ray Reconstructionbut not the Frame Generation: the YouTuber Nate the Hate talked about it, who in the past has demonstrated a certain degree of reliability regarding the rumors about Nintendo.

Released in September 2024, according to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 could therefore boast ray tracing superior to those of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, given that NVIDIA’s Ray Reconstruction can be updated via firmware and therefore improved over time.

According to Nate, in any case, among the various features of the new Nintendo console there will unfortunately not be one Frame Generationwhich could have guaranteed flawless performance with practically any genre of title thanks to the generation of frames based on artificial intelligence.