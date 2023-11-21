This year has been one of constant rumors in relation to the next Nintendo console, which until now has been named as Switch 2, with comments on its possible release to the market and also on functions such as backward compatibility with games in physical and digital format. And if all this information were not enough, moments ago more data came out that relates to the power that this new portable device will have.

According to what was said by sources close to the Japanese company, the console will have DLSS included in its system and this will result in the absence of DLA, that is, the maximum resolution it can reach is neither more nor less than 1440p. That means that it is not even halfway to reaching the usual 4K that other platforms have, and just that detail can somehow alter the opinions of fans who wanted something better.

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo since the generation of Wii It has not been a priority to establish the best console in terms of graphics, and that decision has generated millions of dollars due to the innovation part in terms of playability. Trend that has been followed with Wii U and now with the device we use today, so perhaps it is not a surprise for many users of the company in question.

Although all this sounds convincing, it must be taken into consideration that all of this is rumors through the Internet, so it is not necessarily information that in the end will have any type of impact on the product that Nintendo It should show us at the beginning of next year. This means that we will have to wait a little longer to find out if there will really be some expected functions, or if in the end it will be something more modest, like an update of the LED Switch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is, whether it has 4K or not is something that doesn’t matter much to me. In the end, if high quality games continue to be released, that is enough to buy the next generation of Nintendo consoles.