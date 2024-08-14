Following the confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 was already on the way when speculations about its release began. The company itself said it would officially show it within the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2025. However, we will have to wait a little longer to get it.

According to GameIndustry.biz, Several developers have told them that they don’t expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive before April 2025. It is worth noting that Several companies are already working on games for the new hybrid console so there is probably some truth to this.

Their own sources assured them that, despite this, The new console is expected to launch in early 2025. Potentially by April or May, so that it is not overshadowed by some of the games that are coming in the last months of next year, as it is GTA 6.

Of course, this information is not official from Nintendo, so we have to wait to take it as true. After all, rumors and alleged information about the Nintendo Switch 2 are the order of the day, but only time will tell which of them all end up being true.

What else has been said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

As we mentioned, there is a lot of information circulating about the Nintendo Switch 2 that could ultimately turn out to be real or not. Among them is the fact that it will be so powerful that it will be able to run Xbox One and PS4 games without any problem. In addition, it will be compatible with the pro controls of its predecessor.

Another feature that sounds very possible is which will be backwards compatible with the entire catalog of the current console. This is due to comments from Shigeru Miyamoto who assured that the current hardware already allows for this possibility. In this way, it will follow in the footsteps of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. What do you expect from the next console from the big N?

