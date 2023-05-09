Fans, given the imminent release of the next big Switch game, namely Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, keep asking themselves one question: when will we see the new hardware from Nintendo?

A certainly legitimate question, given that Nintendo Switch has already blown out 6 candles, but, according to the words of Shuntaro Furukawawe will still have to wait a bit.

As reported by Bloomberg, in fact, the president of the company confirmed, during a call with investors, that there are no news on the hardware frontat least for the current year.

This means that there will be no alternative versions of the Switch (Oled or Lite) nor new consoles. Sad news for fans, who may have been hoping for an announcement over the course of the summer.

In a period where now the new generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) has overcome supply issues and has clearly taken offNintendo is likely to fall behind.

An important signal about the need to change drastically comes from sales data: for the first time since the console’s release on the market, in fact, the figure is the result down from the previous year.

The second half of the yearin addition to Zelda, only promises Pikmin 4: that some big announcement is coming to turn the console’s fortunes around?