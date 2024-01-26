Nintendo Switch will mount one LCD screen from 8 inches, according to Bloomberg. The source of this indiscretion is Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, who has identified the company that will supply the displays in question to the Kyoto house.

According to Hayase Sharp will produce the Nintendo Switch 2 LCD screens: it is a company owned by Foxconn, which has already collaborated with Nintendo in the past, positioning itself as a partner of great importance particularly during the pandemic period.

A few days after the rumors relating to the 120 Hz display, processor, RAM, memory and price of Nintendo Switch 2, rumors continue to emerge linked to the next model of the hybrid console, which should make its debut later this year.