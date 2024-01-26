From the recent Bloomberg article talking about the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Another couple of interesting considerations also emerge, namely the relative ease of finding the console in stores, thanks to one availability which should be plentiful, and the fact that the OLED version will probably come at a later time.
Both pieces of information are plausible and the source is certainly prestigious, although they should still be taken as rumours. The source is practically the same from which we reported the fact that Nintendo Switch 2 will have an 8-inch LCD screen, i.e. a Bloomberg article signed by Takashi Mochizuki.
This article is based on some information gathered by Omga company that mainly deals with market research and which would have obtained information from sources within the production chain, but obviously there is no confirmation in this regard.
The supply of displays seems very plentiful
As reported by Mochizuki himself on X, the data relating to display supplies suggests that Nintendo can count on the production of over 10 million consoles next-generation for its first fiscal year, which represents a significant advantage compared to the situations in which the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S found themselves at the beginning of this generation.
This should mean that Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new Nintendo console will be called, should not have problems with stocks and availability, with a relative simplicity in finding and purchasing it in stores already at launch, probably.
The reference to OLED screens is also interesting: the first version of the new console should in fact be based on a traditional LCD display as previously reported, although Nintendo Switch has also now switched to OLED with the recent version.
Omdia opens up the possibility of an OLED version of the new console, but this would only arrive at a later time, given that it would not be scheduled for “this year”at least according to the sources interviewed.
#Nintendo #Switch #easily #stores #OLED #version #Bloomberg
Leave a Reply