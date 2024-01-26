From the recent Bloomberg article talking about the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Another couple of interesting considerations also emerge, namely the relative ease of finding the console in stores, thanks to one availability which should be plentiful, and the fact that the OLED version will probably come at a later time.

Both pieces of information are plausible and the source is certainly prestigious, although they should still be taken as rumours. The source is practically the same from which we reported the fact that Nintendo Switch 2 will have an 8-inch LCD screen, i.e. a Bloomberg article signed by Takashi Mochizuki.

This article is based on some information gathered by Omga company that mainly deals with market research and which would have obtained information from sources within the production chain, but obviously there is no confirmation in this regard.