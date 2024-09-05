Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2This time, an insider known as Nate the Hate, who has been right in several leaks, spoke about backwards compatibility. Supposedly, Nintendo’s next console will be able to play the entire catalog of its predecessor.

The insider revealed this information via Reddit in a discussion about whether the Nintendo Switch 2 had already entered production. Here Nate the Hate assured that there will be backwards compatibility for both physical and digital games. So players won’t have to leave their big catalogs behind.

Although the company has not said anything officially, Shigeru Miyamoto had already pointed towards backwards compatibility a few years ago. In a conference he assured that the way of making video games has already been standardized so it is easier to achieve this feature and that probably the successor of the Switch would have it.

So much information on the subject and the path followed by other consoles at the time makes it very likely that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility. Unfortunately, we have to wait for an official confirmation. Will it be backwards compatible or not affect your decision to buy it?

What else is being said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

In addition to backward compatibility with games, Other insiders claim that it will also be compatible with the Pro controls of the current version. The joy-con is still a question mark, as the Nintendo Switch 2 will supposedly attach its controls differently so it may not be compatible with the current ones.

As for power, It is said to be as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One. Some media outlets reportedly saw it in action during Gamescom 2023 where it ran the Matrix demo in Unreal Engine 5 and an enhanced version of Breath of the WildDo you think all this is true?

