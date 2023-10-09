













According to insider Zippo, Sega is working on a new Super Monkey Ball for Nintendo Switch 2. This doesn’t sound so far-fetched if we take into account that just last year they gave this primate franchise a second wind. This in the form of the collection Banana Mania.

On the other hand we have Capcom, who are working on a new installment of monster hunter. This is according to insider Necrolipe, who added that it will be the next main entry. Let us remember that Monster Hunter: Rise made its way to the hybrid console first.

Of course we must clarify that absolutely none of this is confirmed information, even if its sources have a good track record. For now we can only wait for the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the games it may bring at launch. Which one would you like most to be real?

What has been said about Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 seems more like a reality than a rumor at the moment. In fact, some media claim that the console was presented during Gamescom 2023. There the Matrix demo ran in Unreal Engine 5 and it was announced that it will have a visual quality similar to that of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Source: Nintendo.

It was also said that its creators already have an idea of ​​when they want to launch it. According to several reports, it will arrive at the end of 2024, just to coincide with the holidays. In addition, it would arrive with a price of $399. Will they buy it if it turns out to be real?

