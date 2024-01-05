Nintendo Switch 2 It will be there most successful platform of the 2024, according to the forecasts that journalist Jason Schreier published in his latest article on Bloomberg. The console is expected to make its debut next fall.
Iteration and not evolution for analysts, Nintendo Switch 2 probably will re-propose the formula that has determined the success of the current model but with more sophisticated technological bases: a prospect that would not upset Schreier, on the contrary.
The journalist however recalled that over the years the Japanese company has often denied expectationsadopting surprising approaches like when he decided to use cartridges on the Nintendo 64 or introduced motion-sensing controls with the Wii.
And the Nintendo Difference?
Will Nintendo Switch 2 confirm this trend? Schreier doubts that the designers will come up with a VR headset or will aim to bring to stores a console capable of competing with the PlayStation 5 in terms of computational power, and imagines that portability will be reiterated.
However there will be some gimmick to characterize the new consolewhether it's an unpleasant novelty (backward compatibility with paid Switch games) or simply bizarre (the integration of an augmented reality system).
Schreier's final prediction for Nintendo Switch 2 is that of a more complex platform, equipped with a removable screen for portable gaming.
