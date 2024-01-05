Nintendo Switch 2 It will be there most successful platform of the 2024, according to the forecasts that journalist Jason Schreier published in his latest article on Bloomberg. The console is expected to make its debut next fall.

Iteration and not evolution for analysts, Nintendo Switch 2 probably will re-propose the formula that has determined the success of the current model but with more sophisticated technological bases: a prospect that would not upset Schreier, on the contrary.

The journalist however recalled that over the years the Japanese company has often denied expectationsadopting surprising approaches like when he decided to use cartridges on the Nintendo 64 or introduced motion-sensing controls with the Wii.