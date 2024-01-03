













Nintendo Switch 2 will be released this year but it won't be much better than the current version | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The analyst, Serkan Toto, from the company Kantan Games, was the one who shared these predictions. He believes that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have differences with its predecessor, but This new console will be more of an 'iteration' and not a revolution like the original was.

Another of his predictions is that the games on this new console will follow the standards of PS5 and Xbox Series in terms of price. He believes they will launch at $70. This prediction does not seem so far-fetched, taking into account that Tears of the Kingdom It was launched at that price.

We recommend you: Nintendo Switch shows that there is no age to play with a grandmother who cries when she receives it for Christmas

Toto also shared the price at which he believes the Nintendo Switch 2 will hit the market. According to his estimates, The new hybrid console will be priced at $400 on his way out. These would be about 6800 Mexican pesos. Do you think he is right with any of his estimates?

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 already confirmed?

Although there are many news and rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2, it has not yet been officially announced. It is only said that it was shown to a group of journalists during Gamescom, where the Matrix demo ran in Unreal Engine 5 and an improved version of Breath of the Wild.

Source: Nintendo.

Although the company has not yet announced it, Shigeru Miyamoto gave a small detail about this successor. According to him, video game development has already become more standardized, so it is very certain that it has backward compatibility. In addition, an email from Nintendo to its users assured them that they could always use their games in the future, as long as they maintained their account. Will you like this new console to come out?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 84 times, 84 visits today)