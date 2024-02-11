Nintendo Switch 2 also according to Reuters sources will be released in 2024 and will mount a NVIDIA custom chip. The well-known international newspaper has therefore reiterated the rumors that have been circulating for some time about the next console from the Kyoto house.

In this regard, the latest rumors on Nintendo Switch 2 speak of an announcement and the start of pre-orders in March, while the upcoming Nintendo Direct will be dedicated to third-party games and may therefore not be the stage chosen by the Japanese company for the awaited reveal.

“The current Nintendo Switch handheld console already includes NVIDIA's Tegra X1 chip,” reads the Reuters article, which talks about the GPU manufacturer's supplies. “A new version of the Switch consoleexpected this year, will likely include a custom chip from NVIDIA, according to one source.”