Nintendo Switch 2 also according to Reuters sources will be released in 2024 and will mount a NVIDIA custom chip. The well-known international newspaper has therefore reiterated the rumors that have been circulating for some time about the next console from the Kyoto house.
In this regard, the latest rumors on Nintendo Switch 2 speak of an announcement and the start of pre-orders in March, while the upcoming Nintendo Direct will be dedicated to third-party games and may therefore not be the stage chosen by the Japanese company for the awaited reveal.
“The current Nintendo Switch handheld console already includes NVIDIA's Tegra X1 chip,” reads the Reuters article, which talks about the GPU manufacturer's supplies. “A new version of the Switch consoleexpected this year, will likely include a custom chip from NVIDIA, according to one source.”
Similar but more powerful?
Based on the rumors that have emerged in recent months, the feeling is that Switch 2, or what will be the name of the next Nintendo console, will resume the formula of the current flagship by going only to retouch the components to adapt it to current standards.
In short, we will find ourselves faced with an equally hybrid consolebasically a handheld that can connect to the television but which will offer superior capabilities and upscaling technologies that can further improve its visual performance.
