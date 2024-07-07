According to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 will be less powerful than Steam Deck: Nintendo’s new console will be able to reach lower frame rates than Valve’s handheld, while perhaps offering a higher resolution.

Switch 2 would in fact have been designed to work in docked mode with much higher frequencies compared to portable mode, since in the latter case the focus will be above all on energy efficiency to guarantee a certain type of autonomy.

Specifically, it was reported that Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 5W in portable mode with a fanless dissipation system, while in docked mode it will move between 15W and 30W and will be supported by adequate cooling.

In direct comparison with Steam Deck, these features will translate into a significant gap: titles that run at 90 fps on the Valve handheld, for example, will stop at 60 frames on the Switch 2, while those that run at 60 fps on the Steam Deck will not go beyond 40 fps on the Nintendo console, with VRR sweetening the deal.