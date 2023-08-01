SIFU will give a gift to its players along with a big update already marked on the calendar

See also SIFU will give a gift to its players along with a big update already marked on the calendar

The VGC report goes on to explain that the console should also allow you to play in portable mode . Let’s assume that “also” implies that it will be possible to play in TV mode. The idea therefore is that the new console is actually hybrid like Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, it also seems that there will be an LCD screen instead of an OLED screen and, in addition, there will always be a cartridge slot that will allow you to play in physical format. Broadly speaking, the painted image suggests something very Switch-like in terms of playability (although there are no details on motion controls).

This period seems to have been chosen to guarantee Nintendo the possibility of produce enough units to meet the demand of the players. The launch period of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has taught the Kyoto company that it is important to have enough stocks available, not only to sell more but also to avoid criticism from players. The launch period is also an important moment since the novelty effect is greater.

As we have already reported, a recent report by the VGC magazine has revealed that the prototypes of “ Nintendo Switch 2 ” (unofficial name) are already in the hands of some partners of the big N. According to reports, the new console is scheduled for second half of 2024 .

Nintendo Switch 2 and games

However, it is not confirmed backwards compatibility, a very important factor in ensuring a smooth and satisfying transition to the next generation for players who already own the Switch. Furthermore, more generally, there are currently no confirmations on potential games arriving with this new platform.

Having no idea about the power level of “Nintendo Switch 2”, we can’t know if the multiplatform offer will be similar to that of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, it can easily be said that it is the least problem for Nintendo, which has shown in this generation that it can move the crowds almost exclusively with its own exclusives, remarkable both in number and in quantity.

Even the exclusives, however, are for now a great mystery. It is not strange, of course, since we are only talking about reports and not official information. Nintendo has plenty of time to unveil the console and present its future at the software level, also because the coming months are full of exclusive Switch “1”, such as the new Detective Pikachu, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG the new DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and more.

However, the enormous production of exclusives of this 2023 must only be an appetizer for the next generation start. The question so it is: what would be the exclusive games that would immediately make you say “yes, I buy Nintendo Switch 2”? A new Mario Kart? Another 3D Mario (Odyssey 2)? Or do you want to see the return of some great saga? Tell us yours.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.