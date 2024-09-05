The financial year 2024 is slowly coming to an end (to be precise, it will end in March 2025) and, consequently, the revelation of Nintendo Switch 2officially scheduled for this specific period of time, is getting closer and closer.

According to what was reported by the well-known insider Nate the Hatethe new console It could be announced very soon indeedeven during the month of September, to then be released on the market in spring 2024.

However, this is not the only information in the insider’s possession: according to an exchange of comments on Reddit, involving Nate the Hate and a second leaker, the console would have entered an advanced stage of its production and, precisely at this juncture, a further interesting detail emerged.

The platform, it seems, should resume a tradition that was interrupted right at the time of the release of Nintendo Switch: in fact, the discussion regarding the backwards compatibility.

The insider has no doubts about it: Nintendo Switch 2 will read the games of the 2017 console and, therefore, will still support cartridges instead of CDs. This is news that will be of interest to fans of the big N: this in fact means that the number of portings from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 (unlike what was seen on WiiU) will be significantly reduced, leading to the creation of a completely new range of titles.