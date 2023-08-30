According to an indiscretion launched by Jez Corden, journalist of the Windows Central portal, Nintendo may have shown and/or discussed the details of Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console will be, during a presentation behind closed doors which took place during the Gamescom 2023 last week.

The tip comes from a post by Corden on X, where he added that for this reason one could be imminent official presentation of the console or the diffusion of leaks with the first details on the successor of Switch.

This indiscretion was partially corroborated by Tom Henderson by Insider Gaming, who claims to have heard similar rumors also from his sources but who cannot say exactly what the big N showed during the Cologne event and if this actually means that an official presentation of the new console could arrive at tight ride.