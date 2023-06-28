How much will be powerful Nintendo Switch 2, i.e. the console heir to Nintendo Switch? To reveal it, at least in a broad sense, was Bobby Kotick in the process that sees Microsoft pitted against the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Kotick was asked about the Nintendo Switch regarding Microsoft’s promise to bring us the Call of Duty series. In the meantime, from his words it emerged that the agreement signed by Microsoft and Nintendo concerns the future of Nintendo hardware, therefore what is conventionally called Nintendo Switch 2. So the many doubts about the difficulty of bringing the military series to Nintendo Switch could be mere meaningless speculation.

Then Kotick revealed that Activision Blizzard is already talking to Nintendo about its console new generationwhich should have comparable power to generation 8, i.e. Xbox One / PS4.

Compared to the power of Nintendo Switch it would be a big leap, also considering the possibility that Nintendo Switch 2 maintains the hybrid characteristics of the first. However we will see in the announcement phase, what awaits us from the new generation of Mario’s house.